Bajaj Group and Zilla Parishad Pune to conduct mega vaccination drive in Rural Pune on August 31st

Pune(Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Group in collaboration with Pune Zilla Parishad will hold a mega vaccination drive on August 31st, 2021, in Rural Pune across various centres in 13 Talukas. The initiative aims to reach COVID-19 vaccines to the residents of remotest parts of Pune Rural, in order to stay protected against the likely third wave of COVID-19. Bajaj Group companies - Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance Ltd., have shared 1.5 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine with Zilla Parishad. The vaccination drive will be conducted in the talukas of Ambegaon, Baramati, Bhor, Daund, Haveli, Indapur, Junnar, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Purandar, Shirur, and Velha, in Pune.

Individuals above the age of 18 will be vaccinated, with a special focus on senior citizens, the differently-abled, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and people with comorbidities. Commenting on the initiative, Pankaj Ballabh, CSR Head, Bajaj Group said, "In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all the citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life. Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government, and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. This is our effort to assist the authorities in order to win the war against COVID-19."

Currently, in Pune, there are 4311 active cases in hospital isolation and 4188 in home isolation. Pune registered 6 deaths attributed due to COVID-19 on August 26, 2021. Earlier this year, Bajaj Group aided in the installation of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and BiPaps, to help augment their capacity in treating COVID-19 patients.

Bajaj Group has committed Rs. 300 crore since the start of the pandemic to support the fight against COVID-19. The support was utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and resources. The Group has also worked with the Government, local administration, and a network of more than 200 NGO partners, to support various projects to ensure that the desired help and support was extended to those who needed the most including immediate food relief to stranded migrants; upgradation of urban and rural healthcare facilities; provision of key healthcare devices; and livelihood support for returned migrants.

