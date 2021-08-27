Left Menu

Sweden says evacuation finished but some behind

Updated: 27-08-2021 17:15 IST
Sweden says evacuation finished but some behind
  • Sweden

Sweden says that its evacuation from Kabul Airport "has been completed" but that not everyone got out.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Friday that "we have not reached the ambition of evacuating even more" Swedes along with the civil society groups and former local employees of the Armed Forces.

"The reason why it didn't work is partly because the Taliban stopped Afghan citizens that we had managed to get to the airport," she said. Linde hopes that "a later stage" Sweden will be able to help several of the Armed Forces' former local employees, and Swedish citizens still in Afghanistan.

Linde said that "we have managed to evacuate more than 500 Swedes," but also local hires and "some women's activists and journalists and EU employees with families." In total, Sweden has evacuated about 1,100 people.

