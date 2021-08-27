Left Menu

Tata Motors gets NCLT nod for hiving off passenger vehicles biz into separate entity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:21 IST
Tata Motors gets NCLT nod for hiving off passenger vehicles biz into separate entity
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors Ltd (TML) on Friday said it has received approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench to hive off its passenger vehicles business unit into a separate entity.

Earlier in March this year, the shareholders of the company at an extraordinary general meeting convened as per an order of the NCLT had voted and approved the transfer of the passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services Ltd as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration.

Subsequently, the matter moved back to the NCLT for a final order.

''We are pleased to inform you that, the Hon'ble NCLT vide its order dated August 24, 2021, has sanctioned the said scheme,'' Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The company will be filing the said order along with a copy of the scheme with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai within 30 days of the date of receipt of the order, it added.

Tata Motors had said that its passenger vehicles business unit has been valued at Rs 9,417 crore.

Last year, Tata Motors had announced that it would turn its domestic PV business unit into a separate entity and seek a strategic partnership in order to help the unit secure its long-term viability.

The company's management has so far stated that it has not taken a decision on a partner.

Tata Motors has maintained that as part of an overall business reorganisation plan and in order to provide for the optimum running, growth and development of the PV undertaking and its interests, it was necessary to realign the PV business.

This shall help in providing differentiated focus for the PV and commercial vehicle businesses separately and help each of them realise their potential while also unlocking business value and enhanced management focus and operational flexibility in each of the businesses, the company had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021