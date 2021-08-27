Left Menu

Italy says its last flight from Kabul in hours

PTI | Rome | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:22 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Italy's foreign minister has confirmed that the last Italian military flight evacuating people from Afghanistan will depart from Kabul later on Friday.

Luigi Di Maio said that among those aboard the departing C-130 Air Force aircraft will be the Italian consul, who had stayed on in Kabul at the airport to oversee the evacuation of Italians and foreigners, as well as the top NATO diplomat, Stefano Pontecorvo, who is Italian.

Also aboard will be Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police and Italian soldiers who helped maintain security for evacuations carried out by Italy.

"All the Italians who wanted to return to Italy have returned,'' Di Maio said. Some 4,900 Afghan citizens were also evacuated to Italy, the minister told reporters.

