The World Health Organization's pandemic programme plans to ship 100 million doses of the Sinovac and Sinopharm shots by the end of next month, mostly to Africa and Asia, in its first delivery of Chinese vaccines, a WHO document shows. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Hundreds of Greek frontline health workers protested against a plan to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for the care sector as infection rates remained high. * Students and teachers in Slovenia who have not been inoculated against COVID-19 or recovered from the disease will have to take weekly tests, as infections rose to their highest since May.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealand extended pandemic restrictions by four days after which they will be eased slightly, although businesses and schools will remain shut and the biggest city Auckland will be locked down for longer.

* India has asked the states of Kerala and Maharashtra to consider night curfews in areas with high COVID-19 case numbers as the country reported more than 40,000 new infections for two days in a row. * Myanmar will vaccinate minority Muslim Rohingya people against the coronavirus, a spokesman for its ruling military said, adding that no one will be left behind in its inoculation campaign.

* Thailand will lift most coronavirus restrictions on retail and dining from next month and permit gatherings of up to 25 people in Bangkok and other high risk areas, its COVID-19 task force said. * Experts in China have recommended making booster doses available to specific groups, such as employees at higher risk of exposure to the virus and those who have weak immunity or are aged above 60, a health official said on Friday.

* A contaminant found in a batch of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Japan is believed to be a metallic particle, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry. AMERICAS

* Honduras agreed to purchase an additional 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from drugmaker Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech to ensure the country will have enough for all Hondurans over 12 years old this year. * The U.S. Supreme Court ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * A third wave of COVID-19 infections in Africa has stabilized and the continent's slow vaccination drive has picked up pace, the WHO said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A COVID-19 vaccine developed by a unit of China's Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products showed an 81.76% efficacy rate against COVID-19 cases of any degree of severity in a large, late-stage trial, Zhifei said.

* Researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico have created a facemask using silver and copper nanolayers that neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the university's official gazette said. * Mexico's health regulator Cofepris said it has granted emergency use authorization to China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19.

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals said it would start a large study for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks after the drugmaker received authorization from Brazil's regulatory agency. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares held steady near record highs on Friday as investors sat tight ahead of a much-anticipated speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief that could give clues about when the central bank will start tapering its bond-buying programme.

