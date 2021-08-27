Left Menu

Exhausted Kabul hospital staff fear more attacks may come

At least 85 people were killed in the attack, claimed by Islamic State in a terrifying return of suicide bombings that were a regular part of life before the Taliban's conquest of the city less than two weeks ago. "Everybody is concerned at this moment in Kabul, nobody knows what to expect in the coming hours," said Rossella Miccio, president of the Italian aid group that runs the hospital.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:25 IST
Exhausted Kabul hospital staff fear more attacks may come
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Medical staff at Kabul's Emergency Hospital worked through the night into Friday treating casualties from the twin blasts that tore through crowds waiting outside the airport. They are fearful about what comes next. At least 85 people were killed in the attack, claimed by the Islamic State in a terrifying return of suicide bombings that were a regular part of life before the Taliban's conquest of the city less than two weeks ago.

"Everybody is concerned at this moment in Kabul, nobody knows what to expect in the coming hours," said Rossella Miccio, President of the Italian aid group that runs the hospital. She said staff in its three operating theatres had worked into the early hours of the morning to handle more than 60 patients, of whom 16 died of their injuries as they arrived.

"It was very tiring, exhausting. They finished with the last patient around 4 a.m. this morning, so the three theatres have been working all night long basically," she said. "Fortunately all the colleagues that were supposed to come to work today are ... there and they didn't face any major problem on the way to the hospital."

But with rumours circulating that numbers of Islamic State may be at large in Kabul, the mood in the city was tense, with some expecting more attacks to come as the chaotic evacuation continued at the airport. While the Taliban have been dismantling the concrete blast walls put up around the city over the years, the airport attack was a bitter reminder that the fall of the Western-backed government may not mean the end of suicide bombings in Kabul.

"I think people are scared that there is a sort of suspended feeling, atmosphere, people are so scared of going around," said Miccio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021