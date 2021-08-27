Left Menu

76 firms get land at UP's first handicrafts park near Noida airport

In line with the Uttar Pradesh governments One District One Product initiative, the states first handicrafts park is planned near the upcoming Noida International Airport and 76 firms have been allotted land for setting up their factories and outlets, according to officials.Fifty acres of land under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority YEIDA area in Sector 29 has been allotted against an investment of Rs 403 crore, the officials said.The maiden handicrafts park of UP will feature workshops, factories and outlets making, showcasing and selling a wide variety of handicrafts to domestic and global visitors.

In line with the Uttar Pradesh government's 'One District One Product' initiative, the state's first handicrafts park is planned near the upcoming Noida International Airport and 76 firms have been allotted land for setting up their factories and outlets, according to officials.

Fifty acres of land under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area in Sector 29 has been allotted against an investment of Rs 403 crore, the officials said.

The maiden handicrafts park of UP will feature workshops, factories and outlets making, showcasing and selling a wide variety of handicrafts to domestic and global visitors. It is aimed at conserving the traditional crafts and providing employment to artisans of the state, they said.

It will also boost the handicrafts sector's contribution to the state's economy, the officials said.

''A total of 76 industrialists have acquired land at the park spread over 50 acres to set up their factories at a cost of Rs 403 crore. The factories being set up at the park will provide employment to 22,144 people,'' said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer, YEIDA Investment Cell.

He said Vikas Exports, which deals in wood, metal and marble works, has been allotted 5,000 sq metre land to set up its venture.

Similarly, land has been allotted to The Silk Factory, Rateria Exports, Narayan Creation, Wazir Chand & Co, Dux India Industries Pvt Ltd, Dwar Footwear Industries and Specialist Home Concepts, the officer added.

On the one hand, the park will enable people to get all the famous handicrafts of UP under the same roof, on the other, it will provide a huge market for these products, boosting the handicrafts business, the officials said.

It will also facilitate the export of UP's handicrafts to different countries of the world, they said.

