US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Powell's speech

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:06 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech that could offer clues on when the central bank will start paring back its large stimulus program.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.0 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35231.11. The S&P 500 rose 4.1 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4474.1​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 24.0 points, or 0.16%, to 14969.765 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

