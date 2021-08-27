Sectors such as Agri machinery and tractors hold huge potential to boost trade between India and the Philippines, Ambassador of India to the Philippines Shambhu S Kumaran said on Friday.

The other areas of mutual interest are infrastructure and construction, power transmission, and medical devices, he added.

He was speaking at a webinar of EEPC India.

India is the 13th largest exporter of engineering goods to the Philippines with around 2 per cent share in the Philippines global engineering import.

Major items exported to the Philippines include two and three-wheelers, iron and steel and their products, auto components/parts, motor vehicles/cars, electric machinery and equipment, and Industrial Machinery among others.

*********************** ZestMoney expands physical retail partnerships *Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform ZestMoney on Friday said it has expanded its physical retail partnerships to include over 75,000 stores in the last 12 months.

It already has a network of over 10,000 online partners, making it one of the largest omni-channel networks for digital Pay Later in India now, it said.

ZestMoney is steadily growing its base of offline network via point-of-sale payments partners like Pine Labs and is targeting a reach of 4 lakh offline stores by next year.

ZestMoney expects consumer durables and home appliances like ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, water purifiers among others to further drive demand in the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)