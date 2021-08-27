Left Menu

27-08-2021
Sectors such as Agri machinery and tractors hold huge potential to boost trade between India and the Philippines, Ambassador of India to the Philippines Shambhu S Kumaran said on Friday.

The other areas of mutual interest are infrastructure and construction, power transmission, and medical devices, he added.

He was speaking at a webinar of EEPC India.

India is the 13th largest exporter of engineering goods to the Philippines with around 2 per cent share in the Philippines global engineering import.

Major items exported to the Philippines include two and three-wheelers, iron and steel and their products, auto components/parts, motor vehicles/cars, electric machinery and equipment, and Industrial Machinery among others.

*********************** ZestMoney expands physical retail partnerships *Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform ZestMoney on Friday said it has expanded its physical retail partnerships to include over 75,000 stores in the last 12 months.

It already has a network of over 10,000 online partners, making it one of the largest omni-channel networks for digital Pay Later in India now, it said.

ZestMoney is steadily growing its base of offline network via point-of-sale payments partners like Pine Labs and is targeting a reach of 4 lakh offline stores by next year.

ZestMoney expects consumer durables and home appliances like ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, water purifiers among others to further drive demand in the coming months.

