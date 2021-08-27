France had "operational contacts" with Taliban to facilitate evacuations - source
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:11 IST
- Country:
- France
The French foreign ministry has had operational contacts with representatives of the Taliban in recent days in Kabul and in Doha in order to facilitate its ongoing evacuations from Kabul, a foreign ministry source said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Doha meet calls for end to violence in Afghanistan, urges political settlement
Doha talks on Afghanistan end with call for accelerated peace process, halting attacks
Doha talks on Afghanistan end with call for accelerated peace process, halt to attacks
Qatar urges Taliban to cease fire at meeting in Doha
Afghanistan's Hekmatyar says heading for Doha with Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to meet Taliban - Al Jazeera