Kozhikode Cyberpark gets new GM

Vivek Nair has assumed charge as the new General Manager of the government-run cyberpark here.

Nair, who has held top positions in various firms in the UAE for over two decades, took charge on Wednesday, a release issued by the Cyberpark said.

The cyberpark in Kozhikode was planned along the lines of Technopark at Thiruvananthapuram and Infopark in Kochi to build, operate and manage IT parks for the promotion and development of investment in IT and ITES industries in the Malabar region of Kerala.

''Kozhikode has greater growth prospects in the IT sector with ample infrastructure and connectivity. My priority will be to tap the potential and attract more investors and companies,'' Nair said.

Nair, a Thrissur native, holds a master's degree in marketing and has previously held leadership positions in marketing and customer engagement for multinational brands including Amway and Avis.

