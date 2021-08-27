Left Menu

NeST Group launches digital service, plans to create 1,000 jobs

The NeST group of companies on Friday announced the launch of NeST Digital, its formal re-entry into the digital engineering services sector, and said it will create job opportunities for over 1,000 professionals. The company said NeST Digital will combine its erstwhile IT unit, NeST IT, along with its software product engineering capabilities in the healthcare, industrial, transportation, aerospace and defense sectors into a new entity, which ''aims to offer its customers a complete suite of total digital transformation solutions''.

''NeST digital will funnel the group's capabilities in software, engineering design and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities to offer holistic solutions,'' the company said in a release.

The company will leverage NeST Cyber campus which is being rebranded as NeST Digital Academy to provide training and certification on deep technologies to both early and mid-career technology professionals.

''NeST Digital will expand its centers in Kochi, Trivandrum, Bengaluru and Dubai adding a new wing to its center at Pune. The company has plans to hire over 1000 professionals for its expansion needs across these centers,'' it said.

MD of NeST group, N Jehangir, said the company was uniquely placed to be an efficient partner offering a single window access to design and manufacturing capabilities.

The NeST Group provides end to end solutions under one roof covering contract manufacturing and product engineering services and has been delivering industry-specific engineering and technology solutions for small and medium to Fortune 500 enterprises customers for more than three decades.

