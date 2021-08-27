Left Menu

SpiceJet shares close nearly 3 pc higher after DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday closed nearly 3 per cent higher after aviation regulator DGCA lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.The stock, which gained 4.36 per cent to Rs 74.15 on the BSE during the day, closed at Rs 72.95, a gain of 2.67 per cent.In traded volume terms, 4.63 lakh shares were traded at the BSE during the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:20 IST
SpiceJet shares close nearly 3 pc higher after DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday closed nearly 3 per cent higher after aviation regulator DGCA lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

The stock, which gained 4.36 per cent to Rs 74.15 on the BSE during the day, closed at Rs 72.95, a gain of 2.67 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 4.63 lakh shares were traded at the BSE during the day. India's aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

On March 13, 2019, all Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane on March 10, near Addis Ababa which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet. The budget carrier, in a statement on Thursday, said it expects to start operations of Max planes around the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021