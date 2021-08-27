Left Menu

NSE, BSE ask investors to deal with only registered stock brokers

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday asked investors to deal with only registered stockbrokers amid instances of unregistered entities targeting gullible investors with false promises of exorbitant returns.In separate statements, both the exchanges have asked investors not to transfer funds or securities to stockbroker under any arrangement or agreement of assured or guaranteed returns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:33 IST
NSE, BSE ask investors to deal with only registered stock brokers
  • Country:
  • India

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday asked investors to deal with only registered stockbrokers amid instances of unregistered entities targeting gullible investors with false promises of exorbitant returns.

In separate statements, both the exchanges have asked investors not to transfer funds or securities to stockbroker under any arrangement or agreement of assured or guaranteed returns. The advisory came after the exchanges noticed that some unregistered entities and unregulated internet-based platforms are targeting gullible investors with false promises of high/exorbitant returns on their investment schemes or products. ''Investors are advised to deal only with Sebi-registered stockbrokers and check the registration details of the said entity they are dealing with since it allows recourse to regulatory action,'' NSE and BSE said. They have been cautioned not to transfer funds, for the purposes of trading to anyone, including an authorised person or an associate of the broker, other than a Sebi-registered stockbroker. The exchanges have advised investors to refrain from any investments/dealings arising out of a contract in securities that are not permitted under the rules. They have alerted investors against falling prey to fraudsters sending e-mails and SMSes luring them to trade in stocks or securities promising huge profit in unregistered schemes/ products. Earlier this week, the two exchanges asked investors to refrain from investing in unregulated derivative products such as contracts for difference and binary options offered by internet-based trading platforms.

The exchanges said that investors falling prey to the promises of high or exorbitant returns by these trading platforms may eventually lose money heavily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021