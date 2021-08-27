Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises as Powell gives no signal on taper

27-08-2021
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Wall Street's main indexes extended gains on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the U.S. central bank will remain patient as it tries to nurse the economy back to full employment.

In prepared remarks for a speech to the Jackson Hole economic conference, Powell said the U.S. economy continued to make progress towards the central bank's benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era emergency programs, but stopped short of signaling the timing for any policy shift.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 172.86 points, or 0.49%, at 35,385.98, the S&P 500 was up 24.65 points, or 0.55%, at 4,494.65, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 88.54 points, or 0.59%, at 15,034.35.

