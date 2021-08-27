Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL34 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex closes above 56K for first time; Nifty scales 16,700 Mumbai:Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 175 points to close above the 56,000-mark for the first time on Friday, driven by strong buying in infrastructure, finance and pharma stocks despite lacklustre global cues. DEL46 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee climbs to 10-week high, rallies 53 paise against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday rose to a level not seen in over 10 weeks, surging 53 paise to close at 73.69 against the US dollar taking cues from bullish equities ahead of the key speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

DEL52 BIZ-SEBI-KOTAK AMC Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on Kotak Mahindra AMC; bars fund house from launching new FMP schemes for 6 months New Delhi: Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC) and barred the fund house from launching new fixed maturity plan schemes for six months for violating regulatory norms.

BOM12 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves drop by USD 2.47 bn to USD 616.895 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 2.47 billion to reach USD 616.895 billion in the week ended August 20, RBI data showed on Friday. DEL25 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 99 on firm global trends New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 99 to Rs 46,312 per 10 gram amid a recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM38 BIZ-BSE-MCAP M-cap of BSE-listed companies rises to record Rs 243.73 lakh cr New Delhi: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,43,73,800.36 crore on Friday, driven by an upbeat sentiment in equities.

DCM33 BIZ-INSOLVENCY-GOVT IBC: Corp affairs min working with fin min, RBI on issue of committee of creditors' conduct New Delhi: The corporate affairs ministry is working with the finance ministry, Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on the issue of the conduct of the committee of creditors under the insolvency resolution process, a senior official said on Friday.

DCM27 BIZ-CAIRN-US COURT US court sets timelines for Cairn-India legal case New Delhi: A federal court in Washington has set timelines for responses to be filed to an Indian government petition seeking dismissal of a suit by Britain's Cairn Energy that sought enforcement of a USD 1.2 billion arbitral award.

DCM49 BIZ-NFRA-JAL AUDIT NFRA flags lapses in statutory audit of JAL in 2017-18; says impact 'material, pervasive' New Delhi: Audit regulator NFRA on Friday flagged serious lapses in the statutory audit of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) for 2017-18, including that transactions violative of accounting and auditing standards would have resulted in more than Rs 3,200 crore loss instead of a profit before tax in the particular financial year.

DCM31 BIZ-TATA MOTORS Tata Motors gets NCLT nod for hiving off passenger vehicles biz into separate entity New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors Ltd (TML) on Friday said it has received approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench to hive off its passenger vehicles business unit into a separate entity.

DCM21 BIZ-GST-NON-FILERS Come Sep 1, non-filers of 2 monthly GST returns to be barred from filing GSTR-1 New Delhi: Businesses that have not filed GSTR-3B returns in the preceding two months will not be able to file details of outward supplies in GSTR-1 from September 1, GSTN has said.

DCM6 BIZ-INSOLVENCY-CEA Feudalism of corporate debtors gone after IBC implementation, says CEA New Delhi: With the implementation of the insolvency law, the days of feudalism of corporate debtors where they had considered it their divine right to be in control are gone, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said on Friday.

