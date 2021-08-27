Left Menu

ACMA appoints SONA Comstar Chairman Sunjay J Kapur as President

We look forward to his guidance and leadership in these difficult times, ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said.Kapur noted that the times ahead were challenging yet exciting as the industry is witnessing a transition to the next generation of mobility.It is indeed an imperative for ACMA to drive change through the entire component manufacturing ecosystem and help members to stay relevant with the increased focus on localisation and indigenous technology development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:57 IST
Auto components industry body ACMA on Friday said it has appointed SONA Comstar Chairman Sunjay J Kapur as its new President for a two-year term.

Besides, Subros Chairperson and Managing Director Shradha Suri Marwah has been appointed as the new Vice President for the 2021-23 term, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said in a statement.

''Kapur, being an industry expert, and one of the leading auto components manufacturers comes with a deep understanding of the auto industry particularly the components segment. We are sure that his rich experience and expertise in the field will help us in taking the industry's agenda forward. We look forward to his guidance and leadership in these difficult times,'' ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said.

Kapur noted that the times ahead were challenging yet exciting as the industry is witnessing a transition to the next generation of mobility.

''It is indeed an imperative for ACMA to drive change through the entire component manufacturing ecosystem and help members to stay relevant with the increased focus on localisation and indigenous technology development. I am confident that with concerted efforts and support from the government and all stakeholders, we will embrace changes and steer the industry towards a brighter future and an 'Atmanirbhar' one,'' he stated.

The ACMA is the apex body representing the interest of the Indian auto component Industry. Its membership of over 850 manufacturers contributes more than 90 per cent of the auto component industry's turnover in the organised sector.

