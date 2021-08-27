Left Menu

Mahindra First Choice Wheels launches 75 franchise stores across India in single day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:18 IST
Mahindra group's multi-brand used car firm Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) on Friday said it has launched 75 new franchise stores spread across the country in a single day, strengthening its market position further.

The new stores will offer all the facilities and services that the company's brand represents, including certified used-car sales, warranty on Mahindra Certified used cars, easy finance, and hassle-free RTO transfer, it said.

With the addition of these stores, the company has now a strong network of over 1,100 outlets across the country, it said.

The setting up of new outlets has strengthened MFCWL's market leadership in the organised used car segment, said the statement.

''It is our mission to make car ownership easy and accessible to customers across the country.

''The launch of 75 stores today is an important event for us, especially since it signals the huge interest in used cars amongst customers despite the pandemic,'' said Ashutosh Pandey, chief executive and managing director, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

He added that the company is delighted to partner with entrepreneurs to organise this ecosystem through a combination of products, services, technology and power of the Mahindra brand.

