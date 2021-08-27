Left Menu

Bank credit grows by 6.55%; deposits by 10.58%

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Bank credit grew by 6.55 per cent to Rs 108.89 lakh crore and deposits by 10.58 per cent to Rs 155.70 lakh crore in the fortnight ended August 13, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the year-ago fortnight ended at August 14, 2020, bank advances had stood at Rs 102.19 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 140.80 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of July 30, 2021, released on Friday.

In the previous fortnight ended July 30, 2021, bank credit had risen by 6.11 per cent and deposits by 9.8 per cent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

