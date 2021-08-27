Left Menu

Telecom industry AGR up 2 pc sequentially in March quarter to Rs 48,587 cr: TRAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:26 IST
Telecom industry's Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) rose two per cent on a sequential basis to Rs 48,587 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, data released on Friday by sector regulator TRAI showed.

The AGR growth stood at 8.12 per cent when seen on a year-on-year basis.

''Gross Revenue (GR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of Telecom Service Sector for the quarter ended March 21 has been Rs 66,784 crore and Rs 48,587 crore respectively,'' said Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its report titled `Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators' for January-March quarter.

Gross Revenue decreased by 6.17 per cent while AGR -- on which the government levies licence fees and other charges -- increased by 2.03 per cent in March 2021 quarter, as compared to the previous quarter.

''The year-on-year growth in GR and AGR in the quarter ended March 2021 over the same quarter in last year has been -(negative) 1.11 per cent and 8.12 per cent respectively,'' it added.

The license fee increased from Rs 3,809 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 to Rs 3,979 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

''The quarterly and the year on year growth rates of the license fee are 4.44 per cent and 10.40 per cent respectively in this quarter,'' it report added.

Access services contributed 79.4 per cent of the total Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

