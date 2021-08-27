Left Menu

SDMC property tax offices to remain open this Saturday, Sunday

To assist the property taxpayers, property tax camps are being organised with the help of Common Service Centre CSC in all four zones, the SDMC statement said.According to municipal data, during the current financial year, the Assessment Collection AC department has received a total of Rs 420 crore as property tax till last month from 2.60 lakh properties while Rs 418 crore was received from 2.92 lakh properties till July 31, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:28 IST
SDMC property tax offices to remain open this Saturday, Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Friday said its property tax offices will remain open this Saturday and Sunday between 9 am and 5.30 pm to facilitate taxpayers submitting their taxes on time.

The statement said that since a rebate of 15 per cent can be availed only till August 31, 2021, all zonal offices and headquarters of the property tax department of the SDMC will remain open for the taxpayers during this period including Saturday and Sunday.

''An additional 3% rebate is also being given to the taxpayers of residential properties who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. To assist the property taxpayers, property tax camps are being organised with the help of Common Service Centre (CSC) in all four zones,'' the SDMC statement said.

According to municipal data, during the current financial year, the Assessment & Collection (A&C) department has received a total of Rs 420 crore as property tax till last month from 2.60 lakh properties while Rs 418 crore was received from 2.92 lakh properties till July 31, 2020. During the last financial year (2020-21), the department had generated a revenue of Rs 943 crore from 4.11 lakh properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021