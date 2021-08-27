Left Menu

IT dept detects Rs 300-cr blackmoney after raids on Rajkot-based realty group

Evidence related to land purchase of approximately Rs 154 crore has also been found, out of which Rs 144 crore was purportedly paid in cash, the CBDT alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:44 IST
  • India

The Income Tax department has detected alleged black income of over Rs 300 crore after it raided multiple premises of a prominent real estate player based in Gujarat's Rajkot, the CBDT said on Friday. The raids were conducted on Tuesday and ''unaccounted'' Rs 6.40 crore cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.70 crore were seized from the about 40 premises searched.

Twenty-five lockers found during the searches have been put under restraint, it said.

''Overall, the search and seizure operation resulted in the detection of concealed income in excess of Rs 300 crore spread over various assessment years, which is likely to go up,'' the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax department.

''Many incriminating documents, loose sheets, digital evidences, among others, were seized indicating involvement of the group in unaccounted transactions.

''Substantial evidence of transactions outside the regular books of accounts, unaccounted cash expenses, cash advances received and interest paid in cash, have also been found,'' the CBDT claimed.

It added that evidence of on-money payments in real estate projects--flats, shops and land deals have also been found. ''Total unaccounted cash receipts in various projects of approximately Rs 350 crore have been unearthed along with corroborative evidences. Evidence related to land purchase of approximately Rs 154 crore has also been found, out of which Rs 144 crore was purportedly paid in cash,'' the CBDT alleged. PTI NES SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

