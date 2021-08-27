Defence ministry seals over Rs 1,349 crore deal with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd

The Defence Ministry on Friday sealed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd for procurement of 14 integrated anti-submarine warfare suites at a cost of over Rs 1,349 crore. The equipment comes with an integrated capability for detecting enemy submarines and torpedoes at extended ranges as well as diverting incoming torpedoes fired by enemy submarines, the ministry said.

It said the Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suites (IADS) will enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy.

''Ministry of Defence (MoD) has concluded a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd for procurement of 14 integrated anti-submarine warfare defence suites at a cost of Rs 1,349.95 crore,'' it said in a statement.

It said the project will boost India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant-India) mission and provide a major fillip to the indigenous defence industry.

The Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd said the IADS is a high-end underwater equipment that uses the latest technology and is designed to detect and protect warships from underwater threats. It is a versatile system capable of operations from all sizes of warships -- small, medium, and large, the company said. ''It is the first major contract with the private sector meant for underwater detection and protection from threats. This contract once again epitomizes the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,'' said SP Shukla, Chairman, Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDS).

In a statement, MDS said the advanced technology system is the first of its kind being developed by an Indian company for the Indian Navy. ''Mahindra Defence qualified by proving the capability of the system through comprehensive testing by the Indian MoD in actual operations at sea before being declared as winner on the commercial bid,'' it said.

