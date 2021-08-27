Left Menu

Miners, energy stocks lift FTSE 100; mid-cap index sets record closing high

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as heavyweight energy and mining stocks tracked strong commodity prices, while investors were relieved after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the U.S. central bank will remain patient on bond tapering. The FTSE 100 ended 0.3% higher with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Anglo Amercian and Rio Tinto being the top boosts.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:38 IST
Miners, energy stocks lift FTSE 100; mid-cap index sets record closing high
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as heavyweight energy and mining stocks tracked strong commodity prices, while investors were relieved after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the U.S. central bank will remain patient on bond tapering.

The FTSE 100 ended 0.3% higher with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Anglo Amercian and Rio Tinto being the top boosts. The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.5% to mark its record closing high. Energy shares, industrial miners and heathcare stocks have been the top three performers this week.

"The resources sector provided some support to the UK's flagship index as mining stocks followed commodity prices higher on a quiet day for corporate news ahead of the August Bank Holiday," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell. The FTSE 100 has gained 10.5% so far this year, but continues to underperform its European and U.S. peers as uncertainties due to a global rise in the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, slowing economic growth, and the risks of central banks paring back support weigh on investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, investors were relived after Powell signalled that the U.S. central banks will remain patient on stimulus tapering as it tries to nurse the economy back to full employment. "There was no clear announcement of date and pace of tapering. Clearly this is a slightly dovish news," said Matteo Cominetta, an economist at Barings Investment Institute.

Among stocks, British subprime lender Amigo jumped 4.2% after it posted a steep rise in first-quarter profit, although it reiterated there was "material uncertainty" about its ability to continue as a going concern. Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway dropped 7.5% to be the top FTSE 100 loser after the New York City Council approved legislation to permanently cap commissions delivery apps can charge restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021