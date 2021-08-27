Maha: Bus driver with state transport corp ends life over debt, low pay

Frustrated over debt burden, irregular and low salary, a state transport corporation driver allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Sakri town of Dhule district, around 325km from Mumbai, he said.

The bus driver, Kamlesh Bhikan Bedse (44), employed with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), hanged self using a cloth at his residence, the official said.

Police found a purported suicide note at the spot in which it was mentioned that he was fed up with low and irregular salary and was not able to pay his debts, he said.

Bedse was posted at Sakri depot of MSRTC since 2007, the official said.

He had borrowed loan from a cooperative bank for MSRTC employees and still had to repay more than Rs 5 lakh, he said. PTI DC RSY RSY

