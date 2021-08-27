Left Menu

Maha: Bus driver with state transport corp ends life over debt, low pay

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:14 IST
Maha: Bus driver with state transport corp ends life over debt, low pay
  • Country:
  • India

Frustrated over debt burden, irregular and low salary, a state transport corporation driver allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Sakri town of Dhule district, around 325km from Mumbai, he said.

The bus driver, Kamlesh Bhikan Bedse (44), employed with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), hanged self using a cloth at his residence, the official said.

Police found a purported suicide note at the spot in which it was mentioned that he was fed up with low and irregular salary and was not able to pay his debts, he said.

Bedse was posted at Sakri depot of MSRTC since 2007, the official said.

He had borrowed loan from a cooperative bank for MSRTC employees and still had to repay more than Rs 5 lakh, he said. PTI DC RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021