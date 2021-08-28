Left Menu

UK mulls easing post-Brexit immigration rules to end truck driver shortage -The Times

The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier on Friday that ministers have told businesses to hire UK-based workers to address the country's chronic shortage of lorry drivers. British retailers, cafes and restaurants are struggling to cope with a shortage of drivers and food processing staff after COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 05:08 IST
British ministers will consider easing post-Brexit immigration rules to help end a shortage of truck drivers amid mounting pressure from supermarket chains, The Times newspaper reported. A review of the shortage occupation list, which gives employers more flexibility to hire overseas recruits, could be brought forward to tackle an estimated shortfall of 100,000 drivers, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed government source.

The review was due next year but may be fast-tracked to add heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers to the list, the report added. The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier on Friday that ministers have told businesses to hire UK-based workers to address the country's chronic shortage of lorry drivers.

British retailers, cafes and restaurants are struggling to cope with a shortage https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-could-face-food-shortages-due-lorry-driver-crisis-2021-06-25 of drivers and food processing staff after COVID-19. The problem is not unique to Britain - the United States and other European countries also have truck driver shortages - but Brexit has made matters worse, industry groups say https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/fast-food-chain-nandos-temporarily-shuts-over-40-uk-outlets-2021-08-17.

McDonald's, KFC, bakery chain Greggs and chicken restaurant chain Nando's have all recently faced disruptions in their supplies. Unprecedented shortages of both staff and materials are hampering Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound, a closely watched economic survey showed on Monday.

