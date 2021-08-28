UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks by end of 2022 - FT
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 09:26 IST
Britain aims to conclude negotiations to join the trans-Pacific trade group by the end of 2022, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3gH8R7X on Saturday, citing International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.
“We will be able to have concluded negotiations by the end of next year,” the report quoted Truss as saying.
