Left Menu

11 hours after emergency landing in Nagpur, Biman Bangladesh plane flies to Dhaka; pilot critical

After that, the stranded flight departed for the destination along with the passengers at 10.37 pm on Friday. The condition of the pilot is still critical and he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Nagpur, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 09:33 IST
11 hours after emergency landing in Nagpur, Biman Bangladesh plane flies to Dhaka; pilot critical
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport, left for the destination with the stranded passengers 11 hours later, although its pilot, who had suffered a heart attack mid-air, is critical and undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, an official said on Saturday.

The plane, which was carrying 126 passengers to the Bangladesh capital from Muscat, had made an emergency landing in Nagpur around 11.40 am on Friday as the pilot suffered a heart attack mid-air.

Talking to PTI, a senior official of the Nagpur airport said, ''Biman Bangladesh arranged alternative crew, who flew to Nagpur. After that, the stranded flight departed for the destination along with the passengers at 10.37 pm on Friday.'' The condition of the pilot is still critical and he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Nagpur, he said. Sources said the pilot was taken to Kingsway Hospital, which is located around 10 kms from Nagpur airport.

On Friday, when the plane was near Raipur it had contacted the Kolkata ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport Nagpur. The co-pilot landed the plane in Nagpur, the sources said. Biman Bangladesh had recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021