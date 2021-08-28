UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT

Left Menu

Britain aims to conclude negotiations to join the trans-Pacific trade group by the end of 2022, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3gH8R7X on Saturday, citing International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. “We will be able to have concluded negotiations by the end of next year,” Truss told the newspaper.

Reuters | Britain | Updated: 28-08-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 10:07 IST
Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
Britain aims to conclude negotiations to join the trans-Pacific trade group by the end of 2022, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

"We will be able to have concluded negotiations by the end of next year," Truss told the newspaper. She argued that the deal would help Britain benefit from economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Britain received a green light in June to start the process of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership of 11 countries - Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile, and Malaysia. Truss told the FT she expects trade between the United States and Britain could be liberalized if Washington rejoined the group. Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a forerunner of the trade pact in 2017.

"The United States was one of the initial parties in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and the new administration has not indicated they want to join it. But who knows what might happen in the future," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

