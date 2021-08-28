Making a new mark in business

Uvaraj Natarajan's brainchild, Poorvika Mobiles, made mobile phones accessible for people from all walks of life. Now, the brand has expanded its business in appliances and thedairy sector.

India's Largest & Most Trusted Electronic Store Poorvika Mobiles began as the brainchild of Uvaraj Natarajan and was established with a vision to amalgamate the look, touch and feel of mobile outlets with the choice, convenience and elegance of modern retail. It began more than two decades ago, when cell phones were new to the Indian Market, and no one could have guessed that everyone from a daily wage worker to a corporate czar would carry a cell phone.

The very first Poorvika Mobiles Showroomopened right here at Kodambakkam, Chennai, in 2004. Today, Poorvika Mobiles is 400+ Showrooms strong with a massive E-Commerce Platform, Supply Chain Networks and over 6000 dedicated staff.

When Poorvika began, it entered into a market saturated with competitors. Initially, we had to shape and structure an unstructured market. We had to incorporate new systems, often designing entire workflows and software to suit our unique requirement to make Poorvika a reality. Another major challenge we had to conquer to reach this stage was in terms of training our staff, and educating them not just about the smartphones and technology they had to explain and sell, but also about how to greet and welcome customers with spirit and zeal.

The mission of Poorvika Mobiles is to be an important driver for communication by providing people with the latest mobile technology and more. It took a while, but Poorvika is undeniably the first name that comes to the mind of south Indians when they think of buying a smartphone or an electronic gadget.

The arrival of new smartphones & gadgets from a huge number of brands marked a turning point in the market. "Poorvika invests heavily in research, development and integration of marketing technology that will improve customer experience and take it to a new level. We strive hard to get closer to our customers in every way possible, interacting with them through social media, gathering their valuable feedback, suggestions and incorporating them into our way of working." Poorvika has bagged many awards for business excellence, sales records, and customer satisfaction. It is a matter of company pride that Poorvika Mobiles have won the Times Business Awards consecutively for the past 5 Years. We have also received the Times Now Brand Vision Award and Times Retail Icons award multiple times. An unforgettable achievement was when the CEO, MrUvaraj Natarajan, was announced as a Torch Bearer for the 2012 London Olympics.

Currently, all of our stores are operational as per government mandates with strict adherence to safety and sanitation requirements. With the nation currently being unlocked in varying phases, our delivery operations are gaining back efficiency and we get to meet the requirements of our customers on time. We have noticed a spike in the demand for work from home gadgets as well as laptop and smartphone upgrades,.This prompted us to introduce Poorvika's Ultimate Exchange Offer, which allows you to trade your old smartphones for new ones.The brand is also assimilated in selling the TV https://www.poorvika.com/television Poorvika believes in giving back to the customers. Our primary edge over the competitors is the fact that Poorvika has established an omnichannel sales network. The true reason for our success is our customers. Our customers' continued trust and support enable us to grow, and it is our customers who make us want to be better and continue improving and innovating ourselves. Every Poorvika employee works with a passion that is contagious, and it is them that enables us to build trust and rapport with our customers.

The upcoming launch of Poorvika Appliances is sure to take the market by storm and mark Poorvika's entry into the Home Appliances Market. The plans for Poorvika Appliances have been in the pipelines for well over a year. We now have two signature Poorvika Appliances showrooms that are set to be inaugurated soon. This will officially be the turning point that will make Poorvika the Nation's One Stop Solution for all Tech and Appliance Needs.

To know more about mobiles https://www.poorvika.com/ Poorvika Dairy is a heartwarming startup wrought from the ground by KanniUvaraj, Managing Director of Poorvika Groups. It took off with the sole aim of providing organic and highly nutritious Native Gir Cow sourced A2 Milk for everyone. Poorvika Dairy carries a near future dream of empowerment, where they encourage and sponsor more women to handle individual farms, then buy and sell directly from them.

Till now, the brand has served around 1000 families in and around Chennai. The loyalty, love, and positive feedback from these families push the brand to strive further and reach more grounds.

Apart from being a sister brand of Poorvika mobiles, Poorvika Dairy has received a fair share of nods on its own. Poorvika Dairy's ability to employ traditional practices by caring for their Native Gir Cows as their children and treating cows with nutritious, farm-fresh fodder to produce healthy and delicious A2 Dairy Products makes them stand apart amidst people.

Poorvika Dairy aims to spread more awareness on Organic and Native Food practices, they anticipate more growth with all the current trends revolving around traditional methods. As per Mrs. KanniUvaraj, Poorvika Dairy has set its eyes on providing healthy, nutritious, and organic dairy products even to the nooks and corners of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)