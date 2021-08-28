Left Menu

L&T-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Vigraha commissioned into Indian Coast Guard

Larsen Toubro LT on Saturday announced that the company-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Vigraha has been commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard.Offshore Patrol Vessels OPVs are long-range surface ships, capable of operation in maritime zones of India, including island territories with helicopter operation capabilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:33 IST
L&T-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Vigraha commissioned into Indian Coast Guard
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Saturday announced that the company-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Vigraha has been commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard.

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) are long-range surface ships, capable of operation in maritime zones of India, including island territories with helicopter operation capabilities. Their roles include coastal and offshore patrolling, policing maritime zones of India, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations with limited wartime roles. ''L&T-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Vigraha was commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister...at Chennai today, showcasing its commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by completing delivery of all seven OPVS ahead of contractual schedule,'' the company said in a statement.

ICGS Vigraha is the last vessel in the series of seven OPVs built by L&T under a Ministry of Defence contract signed in 2015. Seven OPVs programme bestowed many laurels to the Indian shipbuilding industry, including, delivery of all seven OPVs ahead of contractual delivery schedule, including 'First of Class' OPV 'ICGS Vikram' and achieving the build period of mere 19.5 months, clearing all Sea Acceptance Trials in a single sea sortie for 5th OPV 'ICGS Varad'.

This was achieved during the tough conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic by following COVID-appropriate behaviour among all workmen at our shipyards.

''Ahead of schedule delivery of all 7 OPVs is a historic milestone in the journey of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in defence. This feat bears greater significance amidst unprecedented business interruptions caused by COVID-19,'' S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021