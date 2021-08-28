Vedanta board to consider 1st interim dividend for FY22 next week

Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the first interim dividend for 2021-22.

''...the board of directors of the company (the "Board") on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, will consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2021-22,'' Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

* * * * * * Coal India arm holds Covid vaccination drive *Coal India arm Bharat Cocking Coal Ltd (BCCL) has organised a special vaccination drive against Covid-19.

Held at Ambedkar School of Martial Arts, Jagjeevan Nagar, Dhanbad, the campaign has benefitted a large number of people especially 250 safaiKarmies of BCCL with the first dose of COVISHIELD, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Safai Karmies have been the backbone of BCCL's fight against COVID-19 right from the beginning, it added.

