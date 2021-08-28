Northern Coalfields to spend Rs 133 cr on corporate social responsibility activities in FY22

Coal India arm NCL targets to spend Rs 132.75 crore in the current financial year on corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, the coal ministry said on Saturday.

The company had spent around Rs 130 crore on CSR in 2020-21.

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a company under the coal ministry, will impart training in plastic engineering trade to 500 youth living in and around the operational areas of NCL, and ensure their job readiness in the competitive market.

The training will be organised with the help of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chennai, the ministry said in a statement.

NCL will spend Rs 70,000 per trainee under CSR for this residential training programme containing course fee, course material, uniform, training kit, accommodation and other overhead charges. The selected candidates will be imparted training in plastic processing, injection moulding, blow moulding and plastic recycling, by CIPET at its centres located at Bhopal, Gwalior and Lucknow.

This training programme has been prepared as per the norms set by the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and approved by the National Skill Qualification Committee (NSQC).

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the holding company of NCL, Coal India and CIPET, Chennai.

For selection of candidates, NCL in association with CIPET has organised a two-day screening session at Nigahi and Khadia projects and subsequently, 345 eligible candidates were selected for the skill development programme.

The remaining candidates will be selected in upcoming screening rounds.

NCL operates with 10 highly mechanised opencast coal mines, and accounts for 15 per cent of national coal production. The company had produced over 115 million tonnes of coal in the last fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)