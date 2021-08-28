Left Menu

FDI equity inflows up 168% to USD 17.57 bn during Apr-June 2021-22

Foreign direct investment FDI into the country rose by more than twofold to USD 17.57 billion during April-June this fiscal on account of measures such as policy reforms and ease of doing business, an official statement said on Saturday.Total FDI inflow rose to USD 22.53 billion during the first three months of 2021-22 as against USD 11.84 billion in the same period of the last year, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 16:16 IST
FDI equity inflows up 168% to USD 17.57 bn during Apr-June 2021-22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country rose by more than twofold to USD 17.57 billion during April-June this fiscal on account of measures such as policy reforms and ease of doing business, an official statement said on Saturday.

Total FDI inflow rose to USD 22.53 billion during the first three months of 2021-22 as against USD 11.84 billion in the same period of the last year, it said. Total FDI comprises equity inflows, reinvested earnings, and other capital.

''FDI equity inflow grew by 168 percent in the first three months of 2021-22 (USD 17.57 billion) compared to the year-ago period (USD 6.56 billion),'' it said.

The data showed that the automobile industry has emerged as the top sector during the period under review with a 27 percent share of the total FDI equity inflows. It was followed by computer software and hardware (17 percent) and the services Sector (11 percent).

Further, Karnataka is the top recipient state during April-June 2021, with a 48 percent share of the total FDI equity inflows. It was followed by Maharashtra (23 percent) and Delhi (11 percent).

Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation, and ease of doing business have resulted in increased foreign inflows into the country, the commerce and industry ministry said.

The FDI trends are an endorsement of India's status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021