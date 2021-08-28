Mega health camp organised by Rotary International in association with PCTI and other organizations on Rotary Day

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Rotary International District 3012 in association with PCTI, the socially cognizant organisation, and many healthcare organizations including BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, Sharp Sights Eye Hospitals, Indian Dental Association and many more, had undertaken a major initiative of organizing Mega Health Check-Up Camp with the noble purpose of creating awareness among the masses for preventive healthcare, being the need of the hour. On the gracious occasion of Rotary Day, 29th August 2021, the medical camp was organized to inspire people to take care of their health and implement necessary lifestyle changes in accordance to prevailing pandemic conditions to live healthier lives. The daylong health checkup was organized at PGDAV Sr. Sec. School, West Patel Nagar, Delhi India between 10:00 am to 2:00 pm., under the guidance and leadership of Rtn. Shekhar Mehta (Rotary International President), Rtn. Ashok Agarwal (District Governor), Rtn. Anurag Bajaj (President of RC Delhi Maurya), Rtn. D.K. Parashar (President of RC Delhi City), Rtn. Anil Bansal (President Rotary Club of Delhi Aspire), Rtn. Neeraj Digani (President Rotary Club of Capital City) and Rtn. Neeraj Gupta (Assistant Governor).

To encourage people to be proactive about their health and make preventive tests a habit, the free medical camp embraced Blood Donation, Eye Check-Up, Dental Check-Up, Multispeciality Health Check-Up, in collaboration with renowned doctors of reputed hospitals. The camp also encompassed Academic, Career and Psychological Counseling by expert Psychologists, Academicians and Educationists of PCTI as due to lockdowns and social distancing restrictions, people have been forced to postpone health interventions making adverse long-term impact on people's mental health. Dedicated to ensuring the betterment of public health, the camp saw participation by large swathes of people across all age groups.

Keeping in view, the people all over the world are fighting with stern mental stress issues; PCTI has launched a 3-day power-packed training session under the banner "Managing Emotional And Social Health Series" focusing on giving a better vision to see ourselves and the world from a distinctive lens and to provide the solution of these day-to-day challenges to face the world with a broader perspective. This 180-min live session, divided into 3-day sessions of one hour each, will help you find your exquisite self in the challenging scenario. The unique and innovative content designed by expert psychologists and counselors after the vigorous research over the years is not a theory but a repository of experiences of the personal journey of life.

The top-secret formula to live a happy and contented life that you won't get in any books or videos is just a click away. Along with that, the novel course, "Managing Emotional And Social Health" designed by PCTI has more than 100 videos of 3-5 minute duration that would definitely help you find yourself, your goals and your beautiful life lost in the vast world somewhere.

Health is about more than what you are eating, it's about what you are thinking, perceiving, believing and saying. In case of academic, career and psychological counselling and psychiatric illness also, please contact on 9090040029 or 9319137138 or e-mail at query@pctiltd.com