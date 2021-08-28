Left Menu

India gets $22.53 billion of FDI in Q1 FY22

India attracted total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of USD 22.53 billion during April to June which was 90 per cent higher from USD 11.84 billion in the year-ago period, the government said on Saturday.

Automobile industry emerged as the top sector with 27 pc share of Q1 FDI equity inflow. Image Credit: ANI
India attracted total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of USD 22.53 billion during April to June which was 90 per cent higher from USD 11.84 billion in the year-ago period, the government said on Saturday. FDI equity inflow grew by 168 per cent in the first three months of FY 2021-22 (USD 17.57 billion) compared to the year ago period (USD 6.56 billion).Automobile industry emerged as the top sector during the first three months of FY 2021-22 with 27 per cent share of total FDI equity inflow followed by computer software and hardware (17 per cent) and services sector (11 per cent) respectively.Under the sector automobile industry, majority of FDI equity inflow (88 per cent) was reported in the state of Karnataka.Karnataka was the top recipient state during FY 2021-22 (upto June) with 48 per cent share of the total FDI Equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (23 per cent) and Delhi (11 per cent).

"Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

