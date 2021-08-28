Left Menu

Govt extends tenure of UCO Bank's MD & CEO for 2 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:03 IST
Govt extends tenure of UCO Bank's MD & CEO for 2 years
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned UCO Bank on Saturday said the government has extended the term of its MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel for two years.

The central government, through a notification dated August 26, extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel as UCO Bank's managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Goel's current term was to expire on November 1, 2021.

On Friday, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra had also informed about extensions given to their MD & CEOs.

The government has also extended the terms of two executive directors each in Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, and one executive director of Central Bank of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021