Digitally-enabled businesses engineered for profitable growth: KPMG

New digital technologies like artificial intelligence, cognitive deep learning, autonomous machines and big data analytics are today enabling companies to make the leap to smart, data-driven flexible, agile and connected operations, KPMG in India has said. While digital transformation is need of the hour, it is completely impossible to achieve this without high speed, high bandwidth, secure and ultra-low latency network connectivity.

The next-generation network is here. 5G, edge computing and cloud are opening up the world in new and unexpected ways, connecting consumers and enterprises as never before, according to KPMG in India's point of view titled 'The Connected Enterprise -- A world of possibilities.' It said organisations must focus on digitally interconnecting the efforts of the front, middle and back office and create a connected enterprise aligned with strategic objectives and the brand promise and customer expectations.

This means breaking down silos to become a customer-centric, digitally enabled business truly engineered for profitable growth. A connected enterprise ideally would mean multiple smart devices and components working in various capacities to track critical parameters, engage in machine to machine communication and broadcast signals all in real-time.

The report said next generation models will need a technology convergence where emerging technologies need to work towards delivering a connected enterprise. This will ensure synergised usage of digital capabilities in a mutually complementary manner to enhance value unlock. From a vantage point, connected enterprise may appear as an over-arching theme where front, middle and back offices of the enterprise are connected by a mesh of digital fabric.

However, to be able to achieve such a state, an enterprise must be digitally connected at four sub-layers. These include having connected components, processes functions and enterprise. Manufacturing is one of the sectors where connected technologies are expected to create the biggest impact.

Adaptive and additive manufacturing coupled with AI and deep learning, 5G network and edge computing can enable industries to realise the dream of the connected enterprise in this sector. K G Purushothaman, Partner at KPMG in India, said emerging technologies are reshaping businesses and have emerged as a key disruptor. New digital technologies are redefining the business models.

"5G for the Industry 4.0 use cases are not only going to be an enabler but a key disruptor. Connected enterprise is the future and would help in accelerating business growth and business outcomes," he said. The roles of telcos and ecosystem partners are already transforming and enterprises will hugely benefit from this disruptive change," said Purushothaman.

