Delhi-bound AI plane suffers tyre burst on Kolkata airport taxiway

A Delhi-bound Air India flight failed to take off from Kolkata on Saturday morning after one of the tyres burst on the taxiway, an airport official said.

No one sustained any injury due to the incident, he said.

The tyre burst emitting a loud noise, following which the pilot immediately informed the air traffic controllers, the official said.

The aircraft, carrying 226 passengers, was subsequently brought back to the parking bay.

All passengers and cabin crew members were made to de-board the plane, following which engineers attended to it.

An Air India official stated that the plane finally took off around 3.30 pm after all technical issues were taken care of, at least five hours behind schedule.

Arrangements for lunch were made for the passengers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)