Left Menu

'Insolvency resolution plans should look to maximise biz value rather than just recover dues'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 19:58 IST
'Insolvency resolution plans should look to maximise biz value rather than just recover dues'
  • Country:
  • India

The focus of an insolvency resolution plan should be to maximise the value of the business concerned and not just to recover the dues or liquidate the company, an IBBI official said on Saturday.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Speaking at an event organised by industry body Assocham, IBBI Executive Director Santosh Kumar Shukla said it is a joint effort of all the stakeholders and not only insolvency professionals for the revival of companies under financial stress.

''While we need to give full credit to the role and the responsibility of the insolvency professionals, while working out a resolution package, the other stakeholders like the committee of creditors and even the ex-management has an important role to play.

''The focus should be to maximise the value of the business and not just to recover the dues or liquidate the company,'' Shukla was quoted as saying in a release issued by Assocham.

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Member (Judicial) Madan Balachandra Gosavi said the committee of creditors should not look at only maximising their recovery or going in for compulsory liquidation to recover their dues during the resolution of a company but also ensure the company becomes operational again.

He also appreciated the role of resolution professionals during an insolvency process, adding that there have been instances where resolution professionals have faced murderous attacks. ''There have been cases where the ex-management too, has tried to get them intimidated in false criminal cases,'' he said, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021