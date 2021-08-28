Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway opens for light vehicular traffic

The Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway was opened for light vehicular traffic on Saturday, a day after a portion of it caved in near Fakot in Tehri district.

''NH-94 has been opened for light vehicles only after being repaired near Fakot. However, it will take a couple of days to restore it fully,'' Acting Chief Engineer of the Border Roads Organisation's project Shivalik Puneet Jain said.

The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway (NH-94) was closed for vehicular traffic from Narendra Nagar to Chamba on Friday after a large portion of it was breached following heavy rains in Fakot and it got blocked at a number of places due to landslide debris.

