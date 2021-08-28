Left Menu

India attracts $22.5 bln in foreign direct investment in April-June 2021-govt

India's automobile industry accounted for 27% of the total FDI equity inflow, emerging as the brightest sector in Asia's third-largest economy, followed by computer software and hardware and the services sectors which accounted for 17% and 11% of the inflows respectively, the trade ministry said in a statement. "Measures taken by the Government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the statement added.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $22.53 billion during the first three months of the fiscal year starting on April 1, 90% higher than the April-June period last year, the government said on Saturday. India's automobile industry accounted for 27% of the total FDI equity inflow, emerging as the brightest sector in Asia's third-largest economy, followed by computer software and hardware and the services sectors which accounted for 17% and 11% of the inflows respectively, the trade ministry said in a statement.

"Measures taken by the Government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the statement added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has cut corporate tax rates to woo manufacturers and revive private investment, introduced new farm laws and passed labour reforms aimed at making hiring and firing workers easier.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

