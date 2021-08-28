Left Menu

Coal India arm NCL dispatches 3.87 lakh tonnes of highest-ever coal in single day

The company has been entrusted with 119 MT of coal production and 126.5 MT of coal dispatch in this fiscal.In a step towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat, the company is also supplying coal as import substitution to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other states coal consumers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:37 IST
Coal India arm NCL dispatches 3.87 lakh tonnes of highest-ever coal in single day
''On 27th August 2021 the company's offtake grew to a whopping 3.87 lakh tonnes,'' the coal ministry said in a statement. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd dispatched the highest ever coal in a single day on August 27, the coal ministry said on Saturday.

''On 27th August 2021 the company's offtake grew to a whopping 3.87 lakh tonnes,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) also sent the highest ever, 38 coal rakes of Indian Railway to upcountry coal consumers of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, and other states fulfilling the energy requirements of the country in this pandemic time.

NCL dispatches its majority of coal through eco-friendly modes like Indian Railway Rakes, merry-go-round (MGR), and belt pipe conveyor.

In FY'21, NCL dispatched over 87 per cent of its coal through these modes of transportation. In a pro-environmental step, a 24 per cent reduction in coal transportation from the road was seen in the last fiscal.

Keeping up the pace with the growing demand for energy, NCL has dispatched 46.19 MT of coal to date with Y-o-Y growth of 17 per cent in 2021-22. The company has been entrusted with 119 MT of coal production and 126.5 MT of coal dispatch in this fiscal.

In a step towards 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat', the company is also supplying coal as import substitution to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other state's coal consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021