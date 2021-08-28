Delhi govt to strengthen doorstep delivery of services scheme

Left Menu

The Delhi government decided on Saturday to strengthen its flagship doorstep delivery of services scheme by converting its helpline number to a toll-free one and hiring two vendors instead of one for better performance.The doorstep delivery of public services is a landmark measure that has revolutionised how governance reaches peoples homes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while announcing the decision taken at a cabinet meeting.Accessing doorstep delivery of public services will get easier as its helpline number 1076 is being made toll-free.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:40 IST
''Accessing doorstep delivery of public services will get easier as its helpline number 1076 is being made toll-free. Also, the current vendor whose contract ends this month will be replaced by two vendors to promote competition and better service,'' he told reporters.

Currently, around 150 services of different departments of the city government are covered under the scheme.

''It is a landmark measure of the Delhi government that provides people the facility to avail about 150 services from their homes. All they have to do is call 1076 and an officer will come home and get their work done. This is a one-of-a-kind service not just in India but in the entire world,'' Kejriwal said.

The cabinet has decided to further extend the doorstep delivery of public services with new vendors. A lot of enhancements will be implemented in the next phase of the service, he said.

Soon, all services of the Delhi government will be made faceless where citizens will be able to access those while sitting at home and will not be required to visit government offices, the chief minister said.

''Citizens will just have to log in to their computers and get all their work done through the government portals. All services of the transport department have already gone digital and soon, all the services of the Delhi government will go online,'' he added.

Under the scheme, the ''mobile sahayaks'' responsible for providing last-mile delivery of public services will be aided with modern technology. A nominal fee of Rs 50 is charged for delivery of the services at the doorstep of the applicants, a statement issued by the government said.

As and when government services get established with a faceless mode of delivery, a gradual closure of the sub-divisional, regional and physical windows of the departments concerned will begin, it said, adding that it will apply to all such services that can be accessed in a faceless manner through the internet.

