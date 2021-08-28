Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:11 IST
Guwahati-Haflong Vistadome train flagged off by Assam minister
Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja, NFR General Manager Anshul Gupta and other senior officials of the Indian Railways and the state government were also present on the occasion. Image Credit: Pxfuel
Assam Tourism Minister Bimal Borah on Saturday flagged off the Vistadome tourist special train, which is set to run on the Guwahati-New Haflong route, offering an obstruction-free view of the state's abundant natural beauty through its huge glass windows. Bora, flagging off the train at Guwahati railway station, thanked the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), for fulfilling the region's ''long-standing requirement'', which will also give a much-needed boost to the tourism industry, a statement issued here said.

He called upon all stakeholders, especially local people, to create a hospitable environment for all tourists.

The tourist special service, which is set to halt at Manderdisa and Maibong stations, will initially be available every Wednesday and Saturday, the NFR statement said.

The train will depart from Guwahati at 6.35 am and reach New Haflong by 11.55 am, covering a distance of 269 km through the North Cachar Hill region.

On its return journey, the train will leave New Haflong at 5 pm and reach Guwahati at 10.45 pm, the statement added.

