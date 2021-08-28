Left Menu

India-Bangladesh air bubble flights to resume next week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Flights between India and Bangladesh under the bilateral air bubble arrangement will resume from September 3, according to the civil aviation ministry.

With scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remaining suspended since March last year, India has entered into air bubble arrangements with various countries, including Bangladesh, for operating flights.

In a communication to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on Saturday, the ministry said the air bubble can be restarted from September 3 till the resumption of international passenger flights.

Rajeev Jain, Additional Director General (Media & Communications) and spokesman for the civil aviation ministry confirmed that the flights will resume from September 3.

Domestic carriers -- SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India -- will be operating flights to Dhaka.

The pact with Bangladesh, which came into effect on October 28, 2020, was valid till March 27, 2021, wherein Indian and Bangladeshi carriers were permitted to operate services between the two countries.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

India had air bubble pacts with more than 25 countries, including the US and the UK, as of August 11.

