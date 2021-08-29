Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 16.21 lakh seized at MIA

Further investigation is under progress.The Commissioner appreciated the efforts made by the officers in checking smuggling by detecting different kinds of modus operandi adopted by the unscrupulous elements to bring gold into the country illegally.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 10:56 IST
Gold worth Rs 16.21 lakh seized at MIA
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized gold weighing 335 grams, valued at Rs 16,21,400 from a passenger from Dubai.

The gold was being smuggled by concealing it in bolts and wheel connecting rods in two skating boards from the passenger, identified as Muhammed Navas hailing from Muliyar, Kasaragod in Kerala.

The passenger arrived from Dubai by Air India Express flight No IX 384 on Saturday. The operations were led by Customs superintendent M Manokarthayini, along with superintendents B M Nagesh Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Virag Shukla, V S Ajith Kumar, P C Padhi, Satish Kumar and inspector Prafull Mittal, a Customs release here said.

The operations were conducted under the guidance of Customs Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad. Further investigation is under progress.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts made by the officers in checking smuggling by detecting different kinds of modus operandi adopted by the unscrupulous elements to bring gold into the country illegally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021