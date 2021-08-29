Left Menu

Maha: Six injured in explosion of LPG cylinder in Dharavi slum

The incident occurred in the Shahu Nagar locality in the afternoon, he said, adding the injured people were rushed to nearby Sion Hospital.Information regarding their condition is awaited, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 14:50 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least six people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded and caused a minor fire at a shanty in Dharavi here in Maharashtra on Sunday, a fire brigade official said. The incident occurred in the Shahu Nagar locality in the afternoon, he said, adding the injured people were rushed to nearby Sion Hospital.

''Information regarding their condition is awaited,'' he added. The official said three fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Cooling operation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

