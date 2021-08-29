Left Menu

Bhuvnesh Seth new chairman of Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:08 IST
Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES) on Sunday said Bhuvnesh Seth will be the new chairman of the council, set up by the ministry of commerce and industry.

Srikanth Badiga, currently serving as the member of Central Governing Council, has been unanimously elected as the new vice-chairman, it said in a statement. Seth said that the council would work towards taking the country's exports to USD 400 billion by 2022.

India seeks to tailor its policies suitably to cash in on an expected rebound in the global economic growth as it recently introduced Performance Linked Incentives scheme (PLI) for exporters, the council said.

Exports from SEZs stood at Rs 7.6 lakh crore in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

