C'garh: Meat and liquor shops to be shut during Janmashtami

Liquor and meat shops will be closed for the first time during Janmashtami on Monday in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, an official said.

Apart from this decision, which would be applicable statewide, a separate set of 22 guidelines has been issued by the Raipur district administration for the celebration of the festival, with restrictions placed on the 'dahi handi loot' ritual and distribution of prasad, a public relations department official said on Sunday.

In places of worship, people will have to maintain a distance of six metres and organisers of festivities must ensure only those showing no symptoms of any illness are allowed entry.

Thermal screening would be mandatory at festivity venues and wearing of masks and using hand sanitizer would be mandatory, he said quoting the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)